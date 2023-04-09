We all have a ton going on in our lives, and I know that I would never be able to keep all my events and appointments in order without the help of technology. Some of you might use desk calendars to have all your appointments written down, however, even those can quickly fill up. Try using a calendar app on your smartphone by following these easy steps.

Not only is it easy to add an event to your iPhone calendar, you can also set reminders for the event, giving it a color code, inviting people, and more. Here's how to do it.

Upon tapping a particular date, events will now appear in various colors. Implementing color-coded calendars enables you to identify the source of shared events, whether from third-party calendars like Google or shared calendars labeled "Family." Additionally, if you have US Holidays enabled on your device, this feature allows you to distinguish between standard holidays and those you’ve created personally.

If you wish to invite people, click Invitees and add the email addresses of the people you wish to send the event to. Press Done once you've entered all the email addresses

The Android smartphone offers pretty similar features within its calendar app to the iPhone. Here's how to make an event and what features you can use.

Using your iPhone's default calendar app is not the only way to set reminders for yourself. iPhone users can also use the Reminder app, Notes app, or Siri to assist them.

Like the iPhone, Android also has other ways for you to set reminders for yourself by using Google Keep or Google Assistant.

