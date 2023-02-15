A 32-year-old woman has finally started dating after she was at risk of losing all hope in romantic love.

Allora Campbell of Rochester, New York, is now giving love a fair chance and stepping out a bit.

Campbell, a marketing professional, said that one day she realized she was 32 years old and had never gone on a date — or even kissed anyone, for that matter, according to news service SWNS.

"I presumed that women were meant to be pursued or some sort of ‘meet cute' [Hollywood's romanticized version of meeting] would happen," she said.

"But that never happened to me."

Campbell "lost trust in love" when she experienced unrequited love in her early 20s, she said.

So she went on with her life — traveling and putting all of her energy into her career, she noted.

Although Campbell considers herself a late bloomer, she set a goal for herself of finally trying to go on dates in January 2023.

"During the gap between Christmas and New Year, I was snuggling my dog and I just thought, ‘If I do nothing, nothing will change’," she said.

Today, Campbell can no longer say she that she's never been on a date — or that she's never been kissed.

Campbell went on her first date last month — and said she sang the song, "I Have Confidence" from "The Sound of Music" during the entire drive to meet her date.

Her date was respectful, she said, and didn’t care that she hadn’t been on any dates and had never had a first kiss.

"I ended up with a connection with a guy and have been on four dates," she told SWNS.

With modern dating focused on dating apps, Campbell said in the past she would download a dating app once a year.

The New Yorker said she'd have a bad experiences on an app — coming across "creeps" — and delete it without going on a single date.

"I spent so many years worrying about what people would think about me," she said.

"It’s not something I’m embarrassed about anymore," she also said.

"There’s no timeline [for love]."