Weather Alert

...Patchy Sub-Freezing Temperatures Late Tonight... Sheltered, lower-lying locations may fall below freezing briefly late tonight across portions of the Bangor region and Downeast Maine. Those with sensitive vegetation, especially those in sheltered and lower-lying locations, should consider protective actions to prevent freeze related damage.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&