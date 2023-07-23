A 26-year-old man in Nebraska was arrested last week for sex crimes after pretending to be a high school student, police said.

Lincoln resident Zachary Scheich 26, was charged with two counts of sexual assault through use of an electronic device and one count of sex trafficking of a minor on Friday. All three counts are felony charges.

The Lincoln Police Department said their investigation began on June 1 when Lincoln Public Schools discovered that someone was impersonating a student named Zak Hess.

"Hess reported to be 17 years old and initially enrolled at Northwest High School during the first semester and transferred to Southeast High School during the second semester, all during the 2022-2023 school year," the police said. "It was later determined that he had graduated from Lincoln Public Schools in 2015."

An investigation revealed that the suspect was 26 years old. At 5'4" and 120 pounds, police said that he blended in with the teenage students.

Scheich attended around 54 days of school, police said. Investigators also discovered that he had illegal sexual encounters with minors.

"Continuing investigation led to the discovery of multiple contacts with juvenile students by Scheich under the false name of Hess," the Lincoln Police Department added. "This generated information sufficient for an arrest warrant."

Scheich was arrested without incident. Lincoln Public Schools sent a letter to parents informing them that they are reviewing their enrollment procedures in light of the incident.

Anyone who may have been victimized by the suspect is urged to call police at 402-441-6000. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Lincoln Police Department for more information, but has not yet heard back.