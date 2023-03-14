A server at Charleston's Restaurant in Omaha, Nebraska had an "exceptionally lucky" shift, receiving a $5,000 tip from pop star Jason Derulo.

"I just think that I was in the right place at the right time and just got exceptionally lucky," server Jordan Schaffer said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

"It's been insane. My family's been sending me almost every article that's been written. My sister's telling me that I'm famous."

Schaffer was working a Sunday shift when he was informed an 18-person party would be coming in to eat which would include a celebrity with security personnel. Soon after, Schaffer and his coworker who was helping serve the table learned it was the "Savage Love" singer.

BIDEN'S IRS PLANS TO CRACK DOWN ON WAITERS' TIPS

"My coworker tells us that it's Jason Derulo. And that kind of sparked the question of why was he in Omaha? And we came to find out that his business partner and himself had bought a stake in a national volleyball league team that would be based in Omaha. And so they were just coming in for a nice dinner with their family."

Derulo's tab was around $800, but he left a roughly 650% tip.

Schaffer could hardly believe the number written on the receipt.

"I think my mind just kind of went blank. I remember asking him if he was sure that he wanted to tip us that much," Schaffer said. "It's just such a large amount of money that it almost didn't make sense."

WE'RE ALREADY GETTING TAXED ON TIPS, WHAT MORE COULD THE IRS TAKE?: WAITRESSES WEIGH IN ON BIDEN'S TIP TAX

The $5,000 was split between Schaffer and his coworker, but Schaffer's half was put to good use.

Schaffer had been hit with a $50 late fee for his school semester bill which was due about a week before the singer came to Charleston's Restaurant.

Derulo's tip came just in time.

"That's probably the craziest part about all this is the week before I'd actually been hit with a $50 late fee. And so getting that money, I was able to pay it off the next day because just because of all this generosity," Schaffer said.

After Schaffer posted a TikTok about the event, Derulo commented back, "you seem like a great person. Thank you for taking such great care of our fam. Keep spreading the love, bro."

The singer reshared to his TikTok, prompting the whole exchange to go viral.

Since the "insane" encounter, Schaffer shared he learned a lesson about customer service and interacting with others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just learned that it doesn't matter who you're serving… if you give them the right kind of service, it might end up touching them in a way that you weren't expecting."