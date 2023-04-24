President Biden's 2020 voters are skeptical of another four years as he reportedly prepares his big announcement, according to a new poll.

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll surveyed an equal amount of voters who backed Biden and former President Trump last cycle to find out if and how support has shifted for the two political figures since their heated 2020 matchup.

The poll found that about 40% of individuals who voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election do not think he should seek re-election next cycle. About 35% of respondents said they would vote for a third-party candidate over Biden in 2024, even if it meant Trump was more likely to win the election.

With Biden being 82 years old at the time of the next election, 42% said his age makes them less likely to vote for him, while 55% said it will not impact their decision.

In a matchup against his announced Democratic competitors, 67% of Biden 2020 voters said they would support the president again next cycle. Robert F. Kennedy received 14% of the vote, while Marianne Williamson was the choice candidate to only 5% of respondents.

Despite some hesitancy among voters to throw support behind the president, Biden is expected to announce his 2024 campaign Tuesday via a pre-recorded video.

According to the poll, about 45% of Biden voters think the country is going in the right direction, while 40% believe it's on the wrong track. While Biden's 2020 voters are divided in their outlook of the country, Trump voters are united with 96% thinking the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Trump's 2020 voter base remains predominantly loyal since his last run for the White House, with 64% of respondents supporting him in the 2024 race for the Republican nomination, while 27% said they would prefer a different candidate.

Among those who would like to see someone else as the GOP nominee, 61% hope it is Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., who has been a top rumored 2024 contender since the midterms.

As Trump makes his third bid for the White House, 45% of his 2020 voters said they are more excited about the former president going into the next election than in previous years.

Trump was indicted on claims he made hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels while campaigning for president in 2016.

Despite the controversial investigation, 67% of Trump supporters said the indictment does not make a difference in their 2024 decision, with 27% even saying it makes them more likely to vote for the former president next cycle.