Nearly 100 furry friends are looking for their forever homes after Michigan police rescued the cats from a hoarder situation.

This week, Brownstown Township Police Department responded to an elderly man's home in Downriver, Michigan after neighbors called police expressing their concerning after noticing a pervasive urine stench.

Body camera footage released by police show law enforcement investigate the home and begin realizing how many feline friends were inside the home.

"Got three or four more just chilling back there," an officer is heard saying in the footage. "Three on the table, two on the floor eating."

At first, Animal Control thought there were about 50 animals inside the home, but now that number is tipping to nearly 100 cats and kittens.

Brownstown Township Police Deputy Chief Andrew Starzec told FOX 2 Detroit that the animals were taken care of with enough food and water to survive, however, the elderly man exceeded the number of cats allowed in the ordinance.

"The cats were well cared for. They seem to be a healthy weight and were pretty good," Starzec said. "Unfortunately, the Brownstown ordinance states three animals in the house, and there were way more than that."

"You can't have more than three cats or three dogs, and we are clearly over that in this case," Starzec added.

The adorable cats and kittens were taken to the local Brownstown Township animal shelter, but the small shelter quickly became inundated with the adoptable pets.

"They're doing everything they can to get the animals in nice, safe homes," Starzec said.

The homeowner is facing several fines following the discovery, but police said that he is cooperating with authorities.

Anyone interested in adopting one or some of the cats can call the animal shelter at 734-675-4008. Adoption fees are waived for veterans.