Penn State wrestler Aaron Brooks won his third consecutive individual NCAA title on Saturday after beating Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen 72 in the 184-pound finals.

Brooks’ win helped Penn State finish with 137.5 points to clinch its 10th team title since Cael Sanderson took over in the 2009-2010 season. Brooks also has three Big Ten titles on his resume and only finished runner-up in the conference in 2022.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 22-year-old put his belief in Jesus Christ at the forefront after winning the title. He talked about how his faith helped him to victory.

"It’s everything. Christ’s resurrection is everything," Brooks said after the match. "Not just his life, his death and resurrection. You can only get that through Him. The Holy Spirit only through Him. No false prophets, no Muhammad or no anyone else. Only Jesus Christ himself.

He said the Holy Spirit was everything to him and pointed out a verse from the Bible that helped him out.

"I’m blessed. God used me. He gave me this platform for this right here. … It’s all for his glory."

However, Brooks came under fire on social media for suggesting that Muhammad, the founder and main prophet of Islam, was a false prophet.

TRUMP GREETS NCAA CHAMPION WRESTLERS, TAKES PICTURES WITH FANS DURING TITLE MATCHES

Penn State and the NCAA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Brooks is not one to shy away from his faith. He often uses Bible verses as captions for his posts on Instagram.

In March 2022, he told the Penn State student newspaper he believes there was a higher purpose for what he does.

"This platform is great to wrestle on, but it’s to glorify God," he said. "This stuff comes and goes. I’m blessed with this opportunity, these gifts. They’re not mine. He gives them to me to bring glory to Him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.