Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has inspired an entire generation of basketball players, changing the game along the way.

Curry is widely considered the greatest three-point shooter of all time as he continues to expand the definition of a good shot.

But there’s only one shooter like Curry, as Toronto Raptors guard Markquis Nowell learned Wednesday.

During the first quarter of a Summer League game against the Detroit Pistons, Nowell got himself a wide-open three-point attempt with a nice move.

Nowell turned and started back upcourt after releasing the ball – a move Curry is known for – but instead of draining the three as Curry usually does, Nowell missed the rim entirely.

Nowell went undrafted out of Kansas State after a magical run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament in which he led the Wildcats to an Elite Eight appearance.

He became one of the darlings of March Madness after breaking an NCAA Tournament record for assists with 19 against Michigan State in the Sweet 16.

The 5-foot-7 guard signed with the Raptors on a two-way contract and has averaged 10.3 points in three Summer League games.

"I think we spoke about it the other day: He’s got a heart of a champion. He’s a winner. That’s a flair to his game," Raptors assistant coach Pat Delany said of Nowell, according to The Athletic. "Coaching him, you’ve got to allow him a little bit of that leash because it brings a lot more good than it does bad. … It brings an energy to our group. It brings, obviously, the energy of the crowd. We could feel that as well."

Nowell finished Wednesday’s game against the Pistons with nine points on 2-13 shooting, missing all five of his three-point attempts in 30 minutes of playing time.

Toronto will face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.