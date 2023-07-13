During a three-day meeting this week, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee discussed the possibility of expanding the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament from 68 teams, though expanding the field is "not imminent."

In January, the NCAA transformation committee said the NCAA should consider expanding its brackets to include 25% of teams in each sport with at least 200 participating schools.

"The committee must be good stewards for the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship," said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. "They are committed to doing their due diligence looking at a few different models to make an informed decision that’s in the best interests of the championship, and that may very well include deciding against expansion."

The Men’s NCAA Tournament expanded from 65 teams to its current number of 68 in 2011.

The tournament now has "First Four" games before the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

"The committee and staff will continue studying options and gathering feedback from various constituents," Gavitt said. "Whether the tournament expands or not remains to be seen."

In May, Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton stated his desire to double the current NCAA Tournament field while at the ACC spring meetings.

"I believe the NCAA tournament is the greatest sporting event in the world. It captivates everybody's imagination for about three weeks," Hamilton said, according to ESPN. "Parity has set in. I might be a little ridiculous when I make this comment, but I think you could double it.

"You're already playing in Dayton on two nights. So, in two days, you're back to the same number. So, you already got the dates. You've just got to figure out how to play them at different sites. Maybe that might be a little aggressive. Some people think 96 is the number. Personally, I think you need to double the tournament."