NBC's Today show featured a story on "two extremely rare mass shootings in Serbia" that the outlet claimed caused many Serbians to give up their guns and accept tighter gun restrictions.

After a 13-year-old boy killed eight classmates at a school in Serbia and a man murdered eight other people, Serbians responded with "more than thoughts and prayers," according to NBC.

"I think a lot of Americans will be particularly interested in this story," NBC chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel said Monday on the Today show.

"Outrage became action. Tens of thousands demanded not just tighter gun controls, but a reorientation of society away from violence, a reaction against armed rage," Engel said of Serbians.

"I would say to them safeguard your democracy, if you still have it, and mobilize and act," a Serbian parent told Engel when asked what his message to Americans would be.

"Within weeks of the shootings here, new laws were introduced, and old ones enforced," Engel continued, describing Serbia’s recent crackdown on guns.

"Now all existing gun permits are under review," Engel said. "All sales of new guns of any type are banned for two years. Gun owners must submit to in-person psychological and background checks. And owning an illegal gun is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Many Serbs are deciding being armed isn’t worth the risk or hassle and are turning in their guns voluntarily."

The Serbian Deputy Interior Minister told Engel that he wants to take 90% of guns off the streets in his country, saying that it will result in saved lives.

"I see children’s lives saved. I see better safety for society," the Serbian official told Engel.

"There is outrage every time there was one of these shootings in the United States, every time. But very little is done about it," Engel said of Americans on shootings.

"There were more than 300 mass shootings in the United States so far this year. In Serbia, two were more than enough to bring change. And, frankly, it wasn’t that difficult," Engel claimed.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have made repeated calls for Congress to ban assault weapons in the U.S.

Harris claimed in June that assault weapons have "no place" in civil society on Twitter.

