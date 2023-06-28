Conservatives and more criticized an NBC News report claiming the "we're coming for your children" chant, which was heard at New York City's drag march, has been used "for years."

The NYC Drag March's original organizer Brian Griffin told NBC News it was "all just words" and that it was "presented to fulfill their worst stereotypes."

"The ‘coming for your children’ chant has been used for years at Pride events, according to longtime march attendees and gay rights activists, who said it’s one of many provocative expressions used to regain control of slurs against LGBTQ people. And in this case, they said, right-wing activists are jumping on a single video to weaponize an out-of-context remark to further stigmatize the queer community," NBC's report said.

LGBTQ activists at New York City's annual drag parade could be heard chanting, "We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children," in addition to, "We’re here, we’re queer, we’re not going shopping."

Critics argued that the report "doesn't help," and wondered if it was supposed to a "defense."

"'We’ve been saying this for years' makes it worse, not better. But, uh, interesting propaganda spin here, NBC," The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway said, reacting to the article.

"Is … is this the defense?" Scott Jennings, a senior commentator on CNN, said.

The Spectator's Stephen Miller said, "it appears NBC is aware of how bad this looks."

A community note attached to the tweet said, "The news articles provides no evidence of the ‘we’re coming for your children’ chant being done for years at pride nor does it quote specific individuals that make this claim. This is very irresponsible reporting."

Giffin also told NBC News that he's chanted other "obscene things" at the march, like "Kill, kill, kill, we’re coming to kill the mayor."

The outlet reported, "People at the Drag March regularly sing ‘God is a lesbian.’"

The report cited "multiple Drag March regulars," who reportedly told the outlet that the chant has been used before.

"According to multiple Drag March regulars, the "coming for your children" variation has been used before. Last year, Gothamist reported, people at the Drag March chanted, "Ten percent is not enough: Groom! Groom! Groom!" The outlet reported.