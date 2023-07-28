A new NBC report on the need for outdoor "safe spaces" quickly became the subject of brutal mockery online. The "Outnumbered" panelists sounded off Thursday, arguing the report detracts from real problems.

The NBC report spotlighted "Black outdoorsy groups" seeking to "reclaim the joys of nature" without experiencing harassment or discrimination. One leader of the group told the outlet, "People would go to campgrounds and there would be Trump flags flying everywhere."

The report, titled "Meet the Black Outdoorsy Groups Reclaiming the Joys of Nature," focused on the efforts to create "safe spaces" for minority campers and nature lovers.

FOX News radio host Kennedy said she believes the concern is largely manufactured.

Harris Faulkner, host of "The Faulkner Focus," expressed skepticism over the group's concerns. While she admitted to not having camped in a number of years, she said the only flags she ever saw were American.

"Where is this coming from?" she asked the panel. "I don’t see it."

"If a bear in the woods sees you, they don't care if you're Black or White. I'll just say camping is equal opportunity in that sense."

Kevin Walling, a former Biden campaign surrogate, characterized the need for safe spaces as "silliness."

Walling recalled a previous conversation with the "Outnumbered" group about an NBC piece that tied exercise to racism and White supremacy.

"It counteracts real racism when we see it, when we have these kinds of distractions," he said.

Emily Compagno echoed his sentiment, arguing the group is taking away from communities that truly need the attention.

"What about all the people in these underserved communities or these minority members who have been desperately trying to get bigger representation in the ranks of National Park Service rangers and the like?" she asked. "Why don't you, instead of putting the attention to yourself and your manufactured plight, turn it outward to an actual need?"

"Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt took issue with one particular line in the report.

"They had to throw in the Trump flag. They need safe spaces," Earhardt said.

"If a candidate’s flag triggers you, get a life."

