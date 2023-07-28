Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Thursday shared what he called "smoking-gun documents" proving Facebook censored Americans on behalf of the Biden administration, but anyone who relied on NBC, ABC or CBS newscasts for information would have no idea.

"NBC Nightly News," ABC’ "World News Tonight" and "CBS Evening News" all ignored Jordan’s lengthy social media thread that revealed what he called "never-before-released internal documents subpoenaed by the Judiciary Committee PROVE that Facebook and Instagram censored posts and changed their content moderation policies because of unconstitutional pressure from the Biden White House."

Jordan also wrote that "it wasn't just the White House," because "Facebook also changed its policies in direct response to pressure from Biden's Surgeon General, censoring members of the ‘disinformation dozen'" for sharing claims about COVID.

'SMOKING-GUN DOCUMENTS' PROVE FACEBOOK CENSORED AMERICANS ON BEHALF OF WHITE HOUSE, JIM JORDAN SAYS

The evening newscasts on NBC, ABC, and CBS all opened their programs with breaking news of former President Donald Trump being hit with additional counts in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records. While news regarding a superseding indictment adding charges to Trump was a significant development, all three newscasts spent ample time on other stories.

"NBC Nightly News" with Lester Holt failed to mention Jordan’s "smoking-gun" evidence, but managed to cover a new CDC warning about red meat.

ABC’ "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir" also skipped the Facebook story but found time for a segment on a 103-pound sea turtle named "Sweet Potato."

JIM JORDAN OUTLINES FACEBOOK'S 'COZY' RELATIONSHIP WITH BIDEN WHITE HOUSE, HOW IT 'CENSORED' FREE SPEECH

"CBS Evening News" ignored the Facebook story but guest anchor James Brown covered "the call for a more diverse energy mix" with a segment on "farming for the sun."

NBC, ABC and CBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. CNN's left-leaning media newsletter castigated Jordan as attempting a shakedown Thursday night against Mark Zuckerberg.

After the story was ignored on the broadcast networks, Jordan appeared on Fox News to discuss the story. The House Judiciary Committee Chairman told host Laura Ingraham that both he and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., introduced the Free Speech Protection Act that would penalize employees who censor speech.

"If you're in the government and you're doing what was happening there [at Facebook], you get fired. You don't get your pension benefits. There can be civil liability that you're subject to. You lose any security clearance you may have," he said. "We want real penalties for people in the government engaging what Professor [Jonathan] Turley called this censorship by surrogate, this coercion, this pressure from government on private companies to censor speech."

'FACEBOOK RECEIPTS' PROJECT AIMS TO REVEAL META'S ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CONGRESS THROUGH HIGH-POWERED LOBBYISTS

Earlier this week, the Media Research Center released a study that indicated the same evening newscasts on ABC, CBS and NBC have sugarcoated the crisis along the southern border, focusing on Title 42 and "the plight of illegal immigrants" while largely ignoring issues such as drug trafficking.

MRC senior research analyst Bill D'Agostino examined ABC’s "World News Tonight," CBS’ "Evening News" and "NBC Nightly News" from October 1, 2022 through July 20, 2023 and found that coverage of the border "continued to focus almost exclusively on the plight of illegal immigrants."

The MRC, a conservative watchdog, found that 254 minutes, 43 seconds were spent on the border crisis during that time span, and nearly half the coverage was related to Title 42, while less than five minutes was spent on drug trafficking.

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media