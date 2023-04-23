Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was ejected in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he should be available for Game 4.

The NBA won’t suspend Brooks after his below-the-belt blow to Lakers superstar LeBron James, which was deemed a Flagrant 2 foul on Saturday night, ESPN reported.

The Flagrant 2 designation on the foul after referees reviewed the video sent Brooks immediately to the locker room. He was just 3-of-13 from the field for seven points in 19 minutes in a game where the Grizzlies truly struggled to score early, leading to the Lakers taking the lead and never relinquishing it.

The Lakers took Game 3, 111-101, after taking a commanding 35-9 lead after the first quarter horn sounded. The Grizzlies were extremely frustrated that nothing could fall for them, while the Lakers enjoyed a very productive start on the night.

Ja Morant made things interesting for the Grizzlies, as he dropped 45 points with 13 assists and nine rebounds to get his team back in it. But the Lakers ultimately held them off to take the lead in the series.

Brooks has been a polarizing player in the NBA this season, especially when it comes to his comments on and off the court. Prior to this series, he said he didn’t mind having to face James and the Lakers, which NBA fans took as him believing it would be an easy matchup.

Brooks has also been tasked with covering James during the regular season, and now in the postseason, which is why the technical foul came.

He actually led the NBA in technicals this season. He was suspended one game after receiving his 18th of the season on March 21.

Brooks’ ejection also comes after Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green stomped on Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis, which led to a Game 3 suspension in that series.

The Grizzlies and Lakers resume their series with Game 4 on Monday at 10 p.m. ET.