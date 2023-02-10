Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was hit with a $40,000 fine by the NBA on Friday after he used "derogatory and disparaging language" during a postgame interview following the Nets' 116-105 win over the Chicago Bulls the night before.

The league announced the fine in a press release on Friday, citing Thomas’ use of an anti-gay remark on Thursday night.

Thomas, who became the youngest player in NBA history to record three straight 40+ point games earlier this week, made the remark during an interview with TNT in response to teammate Spencer Dinwiddie’s comment about the trade package that sent Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith from the Dallas Mavericks to Brooklyn in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

"We may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best-looking. And the Nets needed some help in that department," Dinwiddie said earlier this week.

"We already had good-looking guys, no homo," Thomas said Thursday night.

The comment prompted TNT’s Jared Greenberg to point out the obvious.

"All right, I’m sure the league office will enjoy that one."

Thomas apologized after the game on social media.

"I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the post-game interview," he tweeted. "I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn't intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love."