Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller and the Thompson twins are among the top prospects who will likely come off the board first during the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

As the hype builds around those players, one Florida law student threw his hat in the ring as a possible option to be selected without ever playing college basketball.

Jordan Haber wasn’t D-1, D-2 or D-3. He didn’t play in the G League or for Overtime Elite. But he could technically be one of the names called at the Barclays Center. He started his campaign on TikTok and his efforts landed him on the B List – otherwise known as "unknown individuals."

"Basically, you have to be a certain age, there’s a certain timeframe, and not get into specifics but basically four years after you graduate high school you have a little bit of a time window, you exhaust your eligibility and boom, you could just sign up," Haber said in an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Thursday night.

Haber is one of 18 people on the B List. All that is required is to fill out the necessary paperwork. If someone meets the general criteria, they can become eligible.

He told "Fox & Friends" co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade that no team has officially contacted him but he’s heard from some social media accounts.

"Nothing officially but on social media they’ve commented – the admins I guess. I’d love to work with a team possibly to give back to youth sports," he said.

The first person known to go through this process was Reinhard Schmuck, who played nine games at Division III Baruch College. He tried to get into the NBA two years later and told The Washington Post in 1987 that he was trying to raise awareness for the school’s athletic programs.

"I’m really a nobody," he said. "I wanted to do it because there are so many kids who give up on their dreams."

The NBA Draft is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The San Antonio Spurs are expected to take Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.