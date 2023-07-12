The National Basketball Association announced on Tuesday that players will now be penalized both in game and monetarily for flopping.

Those who flop will be assessed a technical foul, and the opposing team will be rewarded a free throw.

However, the NBA did say that flopping will not result in ejections – players are tossed from a game if they get two technicals.

Since technical fouls result in a $2,000 fine to the player, a flop will result in a penalty of that same dollar amount. Repeat offenders' fines will be increased incrementally.

The NBA did note that a foul could still be called despite another player flopping.

Coaches will not be able to challenge whether a player flopped directly, but referees could wind up calling a flop while reviewing a separate foul call.

The new rules will go into effect for this season, and the NBA is calling it a "one-year trial."

The association was trying out the new rules in the Summer League.