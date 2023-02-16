A warrant for Connor N. Smith, a former cast member of MTV's dating show "Are You The One?" has been issued in Lake County, Illinois.

The 32-year-old man is wanted on three felony charges, including grooming, disseminating harmful material and traveling to meet a minor.

In a media release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Smith is described as having corresponded with a female undercover detective who was pretending to be under the age of 15.

According to the release, "Smith sent ‘the child’ sexually explicit images and videos of himself. Smith then made arrangements to meet the ‘girl’ for a sexual encounter."

The Sheriff's department says Smith had been in communication with "the girl" for several weeks.

On Feb. 9, under the pretense he was meeting the "girl," Smith drove to an alternate location. Detectives moved in to apprehend him, however the former reality-star was able to "escape and fled in his vehicle."

A nationwide arrest warrant has since been filed for Smith, with a Lake County Judge setting bond on the warrant at $1 million.

Smith previously told authorities that he would surrender himself to them, but he has failed to do so.

Smith did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is not the first time Smith has been accused of inappropriate behavior with a minor. He was arrested in 2021 and charged with rape, sexual battery and two counts of criminal confinement, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, the charges were dropped in Sept. 2022.

An attorney for Smith said at the time that they were "pleased with the outcome and glad we were able to vindicate our client of these horrible false charges."

Additionally, attorney Maryam Afshar-Stewart told the media, "Unfortunately, these type of accusations, despite a dismissal, carry consequences that are far-reaching. . . . While a dismissal is a step in the right direction, Mr. Smith has a long road ahead to repair the damage that has been caused by these false allegations."

If Smith is seen, Illinois authorities ask that the public not approach him, but rather contact local law enforcement.