Our furry friends enhance our lives in so many ways, and they deserve to know how lucky we are to have them.

With all the hustle and bustle of day-to-day routines, National Pet Day is a great time to take a moment and focus heavily on your pet.

National Pet Day takes place on April 11 each year.

Show your pets a little extra love for National Pet Day and do something fun or out of the ordinary.

Here are some ways that you can celebrate with your pet on the day.

Throw a pet party for National Pet Day with all your friends and family members who also have pets. Get everyone together for an outdoor party and allow all the pets to spend time together, run around, play, swim, etc.

If you throw a pet party, be sure to have plenty of treats and toys ready to go.

Spend the day at the dog park with your pet, especially if this is something you don’t normally do often.

Heading to a new location can be fun for both you and your pet to enjoy some fresh air and great exercise.

Whether it's an easy shoot with just you, your pet and your phone or an all out event with a photographer, you're sure to catch a new screensaver or two with this idea.

Because our pets are adorable with or without the additional accessories, you do not need to make it a huge event to snap a few great photos.

That said, if you do plan to take things to the next level, don't forget the cute outfits and a backdrop. Dress your animal up, match them if you really want to — and smile for the camera.

Obviously our pets love their regular treats, but they get them every day and an easy homemade peanut butter snack or frozen treat isn't difficult to do. There are so many recipes for unique DIY treats from cupcakes to cookies to ice cream and more for your pet's preferences.

Spend the night cuddled up with your furry pal and put on a movie for both of you to enjoy. There are many pet-related movies you can watch on National Pet Day. Some ideas are below.

For a simple trip you don't have to go far for, we recommend camping as so many campgrounds are pet-friendly.

If you're looking for something a little more over-the-top, there are pet-friendly hotels across the U.S. that you can enjoy with your animal. You can also try one of the numerous pet spas and pet hotels that cater to animals.

Make sure your pets are up-to-date on their vaccines before booking your trip.

The weather in April is beautiful and naturally, outdoor dining begins to boom once again. There are likely numerous outdoor restaurants that are pet-friendly near you. For National Pet Day, do some research and find a pet-friendly restaurant in your location to take your furry friend to.

Run, don't walk, to your local pet store and grab extra toys and treats for your pet on April 11. Fill a little basket with treats, toys and anything else you can think of that would excite them.

Maybe they're in need of some new toothpaste, a fresh collar or leash. This is the perfect time to get all the new necessities and a few extra fun items for play time.

It's important that your dog gets a good amount of exercise each and every day, but National Pet Day is an opportunity to explore a different place.

Take your pet on a fun hike or to a spot you have always been wanting them to see.

Maybe there's a lake nearby that your animal would love to jump into. If you time it well, you could even catch the sunrise or sunset with your pet.

Who doesn’t love a good spa day for themselves? Sometimes we may forget our pets need a good rub down and deep clean, too.

If you want to get really into this for your elderly animal, use massage oils that are calming and relieving for their muscle pain. Numerous pet stores sell oils to assist with this. Just check with your vet before buying something your pet may not need or like.