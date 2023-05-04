May 5 is widely known as Cinco de Mayo, but did you know that it is also National Hoagie Day?

So, if tacos and tequila aren't really your thing, there's another food holiday to indulge in instead.

A hoagie is a large bread roll that is typically filled with various meats, cheeses and fixings.

There are a few different theories on how the hoagie originated, but one of the most popular is that it was born in Philadelphia by Italians working in what was known as Hog Island, according to National Day Calendar.

SUB, GRINDER OR HOAGIE? 5 FOODS AMERICANS CALL BY DIFFERENT NAMES

The workers brought their lunches each day, which typically included a sandwich jam packed with meat, cheese and toppings. This sandwich became known as the "Hog Island" sandwich. Later on, it was shortened to "hoagie," as we know it today.

In 1992, Ed Rendell, mayor of Pennsylvania at the time, named the hoagie the official sandwich of Philadelphia, according to the site.

The best part about a hoagie is the fillings between the bun can be as unique to your taste buds as you prefer. While the sandwich is commonly served with cold cuts, oil and vinegar, there are numerous other ways to pack on sweet and savory ingredients.

There are traditional hoagies, hot hoagies, roast beef hoagies and ham and cheese hoagies to choose from.

TAMPA IS THE BIRTHPLACE OF THE CUBAN SANDWICH, AMERICAN CULINARY CLASSIC FAVORED BY MANY CULTURES

For a truly traditional sandwich, use this Italian sausage, peppers and onions recipe and stuff a hot hoagie on National Hoagie Day.

The Italian street food pairs perfectly with a crispy bun and melted provolone or mozzarella cheese.

One of the best parts about cooking with numerous flavors is that sometimes less is more. Seasoning flavors that are already pungent just overcrowds the taste buds.

With a street food like sausage, peppers and onions, you truly don’t need much more than the main ingredients. Because of this, this recipe is a perfect staple to add to your meal rotation.

While bell peppers look the same in shape and size, each color has a unique flavor.

Green bell peppers are more peppery and grassy — and they’re the most popular of the four colors.

Fully ripe green peppers turn red and are the sweetest of all the colors.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Yellow, orange and red bell peppers also cost more than green bell peppers. This is because they spend more time on the vine.

Yellow and orange bell peppers are the sweetest and fruitiest in flavor.

When choosing peppers for your recipe, consider nutritious value and flavor but presentation as well.