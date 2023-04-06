National Burrito Day is celebrated on the first Thursday in the month of April.

On the day, lots of restaurants put out promotions and deals revolved around the Mexican dish.

There are lots of different ways to celebrate the day, one of which is to put together your own burritos at home.

AMERICA'S BEST BURRITOS

Here are three different burrito recipes you can try on April 6.

One of the great things about burritos is that they are very customizable, so you can add in whatever fillings you so choose.

Typically, burritos contain meat, but they don't always have to. If you're looking for a meal without meat that is very veggie focused, this recipe is for you.

Ingredients:

Directions:

For this recipe, choose any type of rice that is preferable to your taste buds. You'll want to cook your rice first on a stove top or in a rice cooker until it is soft and chewy.

Follow the cooking instructions, which are usually located on the box or bag of rice, for the perfect texture.

Rinse off your beans and add salt. Set these aside. While your beans are soaking up salt, dice or slice the onions. You can make the onion pieces as big or as small as you like. Dice your tomato on a cutting board. Make sure to include the juice from your diced tomatoes in your recipe for extra texture and flavor.

AVOCADO AND BEAN BURRITO

Cook your corn on a stove top. If you're using corn from a can, make sure to keep the juice from the corn and cook over medium heat for five minutes.

Once everything else is chopped and cooked, your black beans should be marinated in salt and ready to cook. Throw your corn, tomato and onion into a pan over medium-high heat and add your black beans. Add seasoning of your choice to the mixture.

Cook for eight minutes with a lid covering to steam, stirring often, so the beans don't stick to the pan.

Line your tortilla with mashed guacamole and layer your mixture atop cooked rice. Fold in your ends and roll up your burrito. Serve with hot sauce.

If you're hoping for a burrito recipe stacked with savory meat, this recipe is for you. Some common meats to add into burritos are chicken, beef and steak. This yummy recipe is for a steak burrito that you will want to make again and again – trust us.

Ingredients:

Directions:

When you marinate your steak you'll want to keep it whole before slicing to include in your burrito. For your marinade, mix together olive oil, salt, pepper, chopped garlic cloves and fresh chopped parsley. Cover the steak of your choice (filet is a great option for this recipe) with your marinade and let it set covered for at least one hour in the fridge. You can let your meat sit for up to 24 hours in the fridge to soak in as much flavor as you prefer.

While your steak marinates, chop onion and mushrooms and cook on medium heat with butter or oil until caramelized and soft. Chop your cabbage and set it aside. Cook your rice to the instructions on the bag or box it came with. When it is done, it should have a soft and fluffy consistency.

On a stove top, heat a pan alone on medium heat. Once hot, add butter or oil. After a minute or two, add your steak to the pan. It should begin to sizzle. Cook your steak to desired temperature.

Once cooked, set your steak onto a cutting board for about 10 minutes before slicing to ensure that the meat is fully cooked. After 10 minutes have passed, slice your meat into chunks or slices and add atop rice in tortilla. Add your onion and mushroom mixture in addition to red cabbage for crunch.

Squeeze a lime across all ingredients and fold up your burrito. Serve with your choice of salsa.

This ground beef burrito is a classic take on the Mexican dish. If you are looking for a more traditional burrito, this recipe is for you.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Cook ground beef in a pan over medium heat on the stove. You can use ground round, ground chuck, ground sirloin or ground beef for this recipe.

Include any and all seasonings into the meat pan for taste. Make the meat mixture as spicy, salty or savory as you'd like it to be. You can simply season your meat with store bought taco seasonings or create a dry rub yourself with cumin, paprika and chili powder. Chop your onions and add them to your cooked meat. We want to avoid cooking the onions down for this particular recipe.

Cook your rice per the instructions from the bag or box it came with. Lay out your flour tortilla and add as much rice, ground meat and onion as you prefer or as you think the tortilla can hold.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Layer your cheddar cheese and add a big or small helping of sour cream. Fold your burrito up and place the opening down on your plate.

Cover your burrito in salsa and add as much additional sour cream and cheese as you prefer.