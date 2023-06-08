A plane carrying Joran van der Sloot and agents from the FBI landed in Birmingham, Alabama, Thursday afternoon.

Van der Sloot is the prime suspect in the May 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba during a Mountain Brook High School, Alabama, senior trip.

The plane landed at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Van der Sloot's lawyer, Maximo Altez, filed several appeals within the past week to stop the temporary transfer of his client to the U.S. where he'll face federal charges, but was unsuccessful.

In an earlier court filing, Altez says his client wasn't notified by Peruvian officials of the "temporary extradition" process that was ongoing against him, which Altez contends is a "serious constitutional violation."

The plane carrying van der Sloot took off shortly before 8:00 a.m. from Jorge Chavez International Airport, according to van der Sloot's lawyer.

Van der Sloot will now face charges of extortion and wire fraud in the United States after allegedly attempting to sell Beth Holloway, Natalee's mother, information regarding the location of her daughter's body.

Federal prosecutors say van der Sloot asked for $250,000 — $25,000 upfront for the information, and the rest to be paid out when the body of Natalee Holloway was positively identified.

However, van der Sloot lied to Beth Holloway's lawyer, John Q. Kelly, about where her daughter's remains were located, according to American prosecutors.

In the coming days, van der Sloot will be arraigned in federal court.

In an earlier statement provided to Fox News Digital when the Peruvian court announced the transfer of van der Sloot, Beth Holloway, Natalee's mother, said this gives a chance for justice to finally be served.

"I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years, and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years. She would be 36 years old now," Beth Holloway said. "It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee."