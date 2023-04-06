TV actress and Tony Award-nominee Laura Benanti shared devastating news, announcing she suffered a miscarriage just three days ago.

Benanti, who has starred in projects including "Nashville" and "Gossip Girl," revealed she experienced the loss while performing on stage.

"I performed on stage for 2000 people while having a miscarriage. I knew it was happening. It started slowly the night before. If it had been our first loss, or even our second, I likely wouldn’t have been able to go on. But unfortunately, I am not a stranger to the pain and emptiness of losing a pregnancy. It is a path I have walked before, hand in hand with my husband," she wrote.

Benanti and her husband Patrick Brown share two daughters, Ella, 6, and 8-month-old Louisa, who was born via surrogate.

She continued, "This time we walked it alongside some of the kindest, most loving humans I will ever have the honor to share space with. Thank you to everyone in that audience for the grace your presence allowed. For lifting me out of my grief for that Holy hour. Thank you to my band for holding me, unconditionally, in your hearts, and to the crew for working so hard to make me as comfortable as possible. Thank you to my friends and fellow performers for rallying around me and so graciously accommodating my changing needs."

Benanti has been transparent in the past about her previous losses.

Along with Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming and Randy Rainbox, Benanti, 43, was performing on a five-night Broadway Cruise.

"Thank you to the extraordinary producers and their teams who could give a masterclass on how to handle a personal emergency with empathy and compassion. Thank you to my remarkable Mother-in-law and Father-in-law for shielding Ella from the reality of this experience and giving her the time of her life while ‘Mama’s back hurt,’" she wrote of her eldest daughter.

Just a few days prior, Benanti had shared the stage with Ella, singing "My Only Sunshine," in a video posted to Instagram.

"Thank you to that little soul for choosing me as your home, even for a short time. Patrick and I are so grateful for the family that we have, and the miracle of our two little girls. One carried by me and one carried by an angel-on-earth," she said.

"My husband and I are heartbroken but we will move through this together as we, and so many others, have done before. I share all of this, not to garner sympathy or attention, but to remind the many people and families who have and will suffer in this way that there is no shame in this kind of loss. That you are not alone. And to remind myself as well. My hand in yours, Laura," she concluded.

Benanti received immense support on her heartbreaking post, with celebrities sharing their condolences as well as applauding her strength.

Country singer Jewel wrote, "I’m so proud of you! This moved me immeasurably - your Grace, heart, vulnerability and courage all together - heroically divinely feminine."

Chenoweth commented, "Laura. I’m so sorry. Everyone who knows you loves you. You’re an angel on this earth. You are the toughest person I know. Sending Gods love to your fam."

Both Amy Sedaris and Amy Schumer shared sequences of emoji in the comments.