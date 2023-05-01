NASCAR star Ross Chastain took some heat on Monday during the Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway as he appeared to cause a crash in the first stage of the race.

Brennan Poole was racing Austin Dillon on the backstretch into the turn when Chastain got into the back of Poole and appeared to send him up the track, collecting Kyle Larson in the process. Larson expressed his unhappiness with Chastain to his team on the radio.

Poole took it a step further in an interview with FOX’s Jamie Little.

"The 3 was on the outside of me. Him and I had been racing for position and, I mean, you’re side-by-side there’s not like a whole lot of room," Poole explained. "There’s nothing more that I could do in the situation. I haven’t really seen the replay, but it felt like I just got ran over really for no reason 80 laps into the race.

"Doesn’t make any sense to me. I guess that’s something he’s been known to do here recently. Probably needs to get his butt whooped."

Chastain said on his radio communications he "did not mean to do that."

Chastain has garnered some flak among NASCAR drivers with his aggressiveness on the track. He has been in a feud with Denny Hamlin after incidents at Gateway and Atlanta last season.

He made waves last year at Martinsville, where he inched into the Championship Four with what is now known as the "Hail Melon." The move has since been banned.