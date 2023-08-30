Two NASCAR racetracks in Atlanta, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina, are opening up their facilities for people forced to evacuate their homes because of Hurricane Idalia.

Atlanta Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway began providing space for dry camping to evacuees for free at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The campgrounds will be accessible for RV motor homes, fifth-wheels, travel trailers and Super C class campers.

"Anyone who is looking to get out of the path of Idalia is welcome to stay with us here at AMS. With hundreds of acres of campgrounds and supporting infrastructure, our facility is well-equipped to help in times of need," Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement.

"That's why we’ve made a habit of working hand-in-hand with Henry County Emergency Management for more than a decade to lend a helping hand for situations like this," he continued.

Atlanta Motor Speedway will also offer a limited number of camping spaces with water, power and sewer for $35 per night.

The NASCAR track has opened its facilities for major hurricanes in the past. Evacuees could stay in the speedway's camping areas in 2017 during Hurricane Irma and in 2018 and 2019 during hurricanes Florence, Michael and Dorian.

Charlotte Motor Speedway said camping will be available for evacuees as long as possible, and they have been given access to a bathhouse on the speedway's property.

Idalia was upgraded to a Category 3 storm Wednesday morning, according to Fox Weather. The National Hurricane Center forecast it to be an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 intensity storm when it makes landfall in Florida Wednesday morning.