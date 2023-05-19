NASCAR quiz! How well do you know these intriguing facts about stock car racing? May 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mobile app users: Click here to get the quiz!Have you tried our car quiz? Check it out! What about our planets quiz? Try it here!To take even more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Currently in Bangor 58° Sunny58° / 40° 11 AM 60° 12 PM 62° 1 PM 63° 2 PM 63° 3 PM 63° Storm CancellationsSign up here Trending Articles Videos ArticlesHolden car fire leads to arrestSalma Hayek Accidentally Flashes Breasts During IG Live DanceCrusaders senior tosses no-hitter in first varsity startHermon cheer coach Kristie Reed steps down after 15 years, 11 state titlesBattle of the Witches between Brewer, Salem (Ma.) football set for AugustGardiner man to serve 65 years behind bars for murder and other feloniesNurse fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine reflects as national emergency ends: 'It's frustrating to look back'Milk Truck Accident Creates MessSalma Hayek flashes naked body accidentally during cheeky danceUMaine to host Clean Sweep Sale this week Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.