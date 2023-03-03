SpaceX's Crew-6 astronaut mission successfully arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) early Friday morning.

The Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, docked with the ISS around 1:40 a.m. The mission ran into a slight snag just as the docking process was set to begin.

The International Space Station Twitter account indicated there was an issue with a "faulty hook sensor" on the capsule, but said ground controllers were able to send up a software override that took care of the issue.

The capsule is carrying four astronauts – NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates' Sultan Alneyadi and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Alneyadi is the first person from the Arab world to go up for an extended monthslong stay. He is also the second person from the United Arab Emirates to fly to space.

Crew-6 astronauts are replacing the U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew that has been aboard the ISS since October.

Crew-6 will be at the ISS for a six-month science stay.

The Crew-5 astronauts - NASA's Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, Koichi Wakata of Japan and cosmonaut Anna Kikina - are scheduled to return to Earth about five days after Crew-6 arrives, according to Space.com.

The Crew-6 Dragon capsule launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida just after midnight on Thursday.

The crew was originally scheduled to launch on Monday, but it was scrubbed at the last minute due to a clogged filter in the engine ignition system.