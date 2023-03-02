We have liftoff!

SpaceX successfully launched four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA early Thursday morning.

The successful launch comes after the first attempt was scrubbed on Monday at the last minute because of a clogged filter in the engine ignition system.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center shortly after midnight. It's carrying four crew members – NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates' Sultan Alneyadi, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Alneyadi is the first person from the Arab world to go up for an extended monthslong stay. He is also the second person from the United Arab Emirates to fly to space.

"Welcome to orbit," SpaceX Launch Control radioed, noting liftoff occurred four years to the day after the capsule's first orbital test flight. "If you enjoyed your ride, please don't forget to give us five stars."

The launch is SpaceX's ninth crewed flight to date and the fourth for the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, according to Space.com.

The Crew-6 astronauts will replace the U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew that has been aboard the ISS since October.

Crew-6 is expected to dock with the ISS for a six-month science stay early Friday morning.

Bowen, the Crew-6's leader, said the four have jelled well as a team despite differences between their countries. Even with the tension over the war in Ukraine, the U.S. and Russia have continued to work together on the space station and trade seats on rides there.

"It's just tremendous to have the opportunity to fly with these guys," Bowen said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.