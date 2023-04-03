NASA announced that it would be hiring two "diversity champions" for the space agency, in another example of high profile diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) proponents taking top spots at government agencies.

The announcement, first made on March 27, named Steve Shih as "the agency's first Diversity Ambassador" and chose Elaine Ho as the next associate administrator for the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity at the organization’s headquarters.

"Now, more than ever, NASA is leading all of humanity on an unprecedented journey of discovery, exploration and innovation," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a press statement. "To be successful in our missions, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility must continue to be at the forefront. Steve and Elaine's leadership will help NASA continue to ensure our workforce reflects all of America and to inspire partners throughout our nation – for the benefit of all humanity."

SENATOR GRILLS PENTAGON ON SIX-FIGURE DEI JOBS ADVERTISED ACROSS MILITARY BRANCHES

NASA defines diversity on its website as the "entire universe of differences and similarities." It defines inclusion as "the full participation, belonging, and contribution of organizations and individuals."

A Twitter account tied to NASA defended its diversity push in a recent post on Women’s History Month.

"The diversity of our NASA team is what brings different perspectives to our missions, and we celebrate and share their stories. To protect our people from personal attacks, we have decided to limit comments on these posts."

TED CRUZ LEADS 12 REPUBLICANS IN BLASTING NASA OVER 'HIGHLY POLITICIZED' CLIMATE REGULATION

Recently, NASA came under fire for pushing climate regulation, with GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas, blasting a proposed rule that would require federal contractors to disclose greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data as "highly politicized."

NASA is just one of many government agencies pushing DEI initiatives. The Air Force has faced criticism for claiming that an "inclusive and equitable culture" were an important part of beating China in March.

The Air Force also argued that increasing awareness about diversity "improves productivity and creates an atmosphere where people feel comfortable sharing their perspectives without fear of bias and retaliation."

NASA did not respond immediately to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Peter Kasperowicz contributed to this report.