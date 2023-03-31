Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., released a statement Thursday night commenting on the indictment of Former President Donald Trump – a statement that has raised eyebrows due to its blatant inaccuracy on the rule of law in the United States.

"The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law," Pelosi wrote. "No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right."

Many have been quick to zero in on Pelosi's claim that Trump has the right to a trial "to prove innocence."

According to uscourts.gov, a cardinal principal of the justice system in the United States is that any person accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The presumption of innocence until proven guilty means the burden of proof is always on the government to satisfy that the defendant is guilty of the crime with which they are charged beyond a reasonable doubt.

Pelosi's statement was also shared on Twitter, where users were quick to point out the error.

The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro tweeted, "Uh it's ‘innocent until proven guilty’ not opportunity to ‘prove innocence.’"

Former New York City Mayor and former personal lawyer to Trump Rudy Giuliani responded by writing, "Wrong. So obviously wrong. Most Middle Schoolers know this – at least they used to, when civics and the Constitution was respected in schools. You're innocent until proven guilty."

"The last time Americans had to 'prove their innocence,' we were governed by the British," Comedian Tim Young tweeted.

Fox News host Mark Levin slammed the former speaker of the House, calling her "Stalinist Pelosi."

"Prove innocent?" he wrote. "It's innocent until proven guilty, moron. Or at least it used to be."

Florida Rep. Kat Cammack chimed in writing, "Weird, I thought the standard was 'innocent until proven guilty.' Welcome to Biden and Pelosi's warped America…"

"You are embarrassing yourself @SpeakerPelosi – this case is totally political & you know it," Fox News Contributor Liz Peek wrote.

Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, wrote, "Pelosi confirms malicious political prosecution by suggesting Trump is guilty until proven innocent!"

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., took a swipe at the former speaker. "The right to ‘prove innocence?’ This is America, not Stalinist Russia."

Former President Trump was indicted Thursday by a New York City grand jury as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's years-long investigation, possibly for hush money payments.

The exact charges are unclear because the indictment is under seal, but they relate to payments made before the 2016 election.

These include the $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and the $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, Fox News Digital has learned.

Trump responded to the indictment by calling it a "Political Persecution." Trump said he is innocent and accused Democrats of "weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent."

Trump's lawyer vowed he will be vindicated.

Trump is expected to surrender in New York early next week. He will likely then appear in court for an arraignment.

Trump is the first former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges. He is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. It's unclear how the indictment will impact Trump's bid for the White House.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Marta Dhanis contributed to this report.