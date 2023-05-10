Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. demanded that the Department of Justice "get off it’s a— and investigate" President Biden during the Republicans’ press conference Wednesday discussing new developments into the Biden family’s business dealings.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee said during the conference that the Biden family and its business associates created more than 20 companies and received more than $10 million from foreign nationals, including in China and Romania, while Joe Biden served as vice president, and that some of these payments could indicate attempts by the Biden family to "peddle influence."

"These people didn't come to Hunter Biden because he understood world politics or that he was experienced in it, or that he understood Chinese businesses," Mace said. "They wanted him for the access his last name gave them, access the Chinese Communist Party couldn’t otherwise get."

"The Biden family needs to answer for this," she continued. "And the DOJ needs to get off its a-- and investigate. We've done the work for them, so they can't screw it up now. If these allegations, any of these allegations, are proven true, then someone with the last name Biden needs to be charged, prosecuted, maybe spent a little time in prison to take to account and responsible for the actions they've taken today."

"This is not a witch hunt," she added. "This not a conspiracy theory. If there are anti-corruption laws that need to be made stronger, we will also do that."

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., released a memo ahead of the press conference that includes new information from his investigation into the Biden family’s "influence peddling and business schemes."

The memo said the Biden family appeared to take steps to "conceal the source and total amount received from the foreign companies."

"Bank records show the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals’ companies," the memo said, adding that the committee identified payments to Biden family members from foreign companies "while Joe Biden served as Vice President and after he left public office."

"In some instances, Biden associates would receive significant deposits from foreign sources into their bank accounts and then transfer smaller, incremental payments to Biden bank accounts," the memo said. "These complicated and seemingly unnecessary financial transactions appear to be a concerted effort to conceal the source and total amount received from the foreign companies."

The committee says it is investigating "the opaque corporate structure of particular Biden-affiliated companies, those companies’ complicated connections with each other, whether these companies maintained books and records, and why certain foreign nationals sought to partner with and engage in businesses with specific Biden family members and their companies."

The White House has slammed the committee’s investigation as "evidence-free" and "politically motivated." The White House has also maintained that President Biden has never been involved in his son’s business dealings.

