South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace shared a risqué anecdote during her speech at Capitol Hill colleague Sen. Tim Scott's prayer breakfast Wednesday, revealing her fiancé tried to keep her in bed that morning, but she insisted she needed to get to the breakfast on time.

"When i woke up this morning at 7, I was getting picked up at 7:45, Patrick my fiancé tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed. And I was like, 'no baby, we don't got time for that this morning,'" Mace remarked.

"I gotta get to the prayer breakfast, and I gotta be on time," she said.

"A little TMI," Mace joked as the crowed chuckled. "He can wait, I'll see him later tonight," Mace added.

"I was here early today for you, Tim, and I think everybody was here early for you today." Mace said, acknowledging that the room was standing-room only.

Sen. Scott, R-S.C. who is also a 2024 presidential candidate, hosted the 13th Annual South Carolina Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Joined by Mace, and the rest of the South Carolina congressional delegation, Scott highlighted "the importance of keeping faith at the heart of the American experience and shared truths from Scripture."

"The good news for those of us who are here is that on our 13th anniversary, we have done in the last 13 years what we will do this year - which is leave our political differences at the door," said Scott.

"This is an opportunity for us to truly celebrate faith and celebrate South Carolina, and not celebrate red or blue, black or white, but just a risen Savior and the joy of living in a country where that’s possible."