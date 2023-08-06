Fox Nation host Nancy Grace grilled convicted killer Lori Vallow Daybell for what she called an attempt at getting the judge to lighten her sentence for the murders of her two children and conspiring in the death of her husband Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

Standing in an Idaho courtroom during her sentencing hearing Monday, Vallow told the judge that her three victims were "happy and busy" in the spirit world.

"I have had many communications with Jesus Christ, savior of this world, and our heavenly parents. I have had many angelic visitors have come and communicated with me and even manifested themselves to me because of these communications," she said. "I know for a fact that my children are happy and busy in the spirit world. Because of my communications with my friend, Tammy Daybell, I know that she is also very happy and extremely busy."

"How dare she?" Grace said on a recent installment of Fox Nation's "Crime Stories" series. "How dare she say her murdered children are happy and busy and have it as justification to lessen or lower her sentence in court. But, oh yes she did."

As Grace noted, Judge Steven Boyce bought none of it.

Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without parole for five terms on Monday, including three consecutive life sentences. Among the charges were first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

"He based that reasoning on the fact that these were three separate murders at three separate times with three separate victims, as opposed to one fell swoop of a murder where three victims were killed," Grace explained.

He also tacked on an additional 20-year sentence citing her attempts to take her children's social security benefits after their deaths, a move he previously blasted as taking "blood money" to keep for herself.

At the same time, Vallow said she "always mourned the loss" of the victims, a nugget Grace alleged could hint at Chad Daybell's claims in court as he faces charges for Tammy's murder as well as the murders of Vallow's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

He is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder for the three deaths. Boyce set a trail date for Chad Daybell for April 1, 2024.

"This may give us a peek into what Chad Daybell is going to claim in court that there were accidental deaths, suicides, accidental death because of medications… Is that what she's telling herself, what happened to her children?" Grace said of Vallow's "mourning" claim.

"The court pointed out that she was on a beach in Hawaii dancing a hula dance with her new husband, knowing full well people were looking for her children who were found dismembered and murdered on her new husband's property. We learned that she would not cooperate with a pre-sentence investigation that could have offered some mitigation."

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.