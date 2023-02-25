'WALKING PSA' - Anita House of Georgia tells Fox News Digital she's "a walking PSA" after having a toe amputation following a pedicure. Here's what to know about nail infections and salon sanitation procedures after House's nail nightmare. Continue reading...

'HORRIFIC VIDEO' - A delivery truck was struck by an oncoming train on a railroad crossing in New York while it awaited a traffic signal change. See the terrifying footage...

'PRECIOUS LOVE STORY' - Eighty years after her parents wrote love letters to each other during World War II, Carol Bohlin of Vermont received the letters; a stranger had found them hidden away in the couple's former New York home. Continue reading...

IS MILK JUST 'MILK'? - The FDA proposed that plant-based, dairy-free milk may be allowed to be branded as, well, milk. The agency also asked Americans for feedback. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! - Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out these offerings. See the puzzles...

BLACK HISTORY - From Rosa Parks to Sojourner Truth, MLK Jr. and other famous figures in the U.S., here are 10 Black Americans who made enormous contributions to our country. Continue reading...

'LEGALLY' HAUNTED - These odd homes in America will make you do a double take: See the "Flintstones' House," a "Jurassic Retreat" and more. Continue reading...

NASCAR'S ORIGIN - Race-car mechanic and driver created a stock car racing circuit amid nation's post-WWII sports entertainment explosion Continue reading...

RENTAL SCAMS - Finding a long-term rental in an inflationary market is a challenge, and scammers are taking advantage of this vulnerability. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shares ways to avoid getting duped by criminals. Continue reading...

PERIODIC TABLE QUIZ - How well do you know these scientific elements? Test your knowledge...

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Fox Nation