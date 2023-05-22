National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) President Derrick Johnson scolded CNN over exit polling that showed 13% of Black voters supported Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., during his 2022 re-election.

On Monday's "CNN This Morning," co-host Sara Sidner asked Johnson about the poll, noting it was "not a small number" of Black voters who backed DeSantis for governor.

"Well, I have never seen an accurate exit poll in 30 years. Nor have you, nor have that network. And I’m surprised that you would repeat an exit poll number. Exit polls are historically wrong and misleading. Therefore, whatever the number or percentage of individuals who voted for him, that’s prior to these bad policies. Now we are living in the reality of an individual whose governing. How someone campaigns and how they govern are two different realities. Now we are witnessing firsthand how he's governing. And he’s governing to a small vocal minority of the community, not the majority interests of Florida nor is he governing towards the future of Florida, which will not look like the small minority that he’s speaking to in this moment," Johnson said.

Sidner argued that while they both didn't "love" the polling, it was a "measure."

"Derek Johnson, you and I don’t love the polling, but it is a measure. The best measure that we can often get, because we can’t talk every single person in the state, but I appreciate you coming on. I appreciate you stating your thoughts on why you’re putting this advisory in place," she said.

Johnson responded, "it’s not about love/hate the polling, it is an inaccurate measure that people stopped using, because it has been so inaccurate over the last 30 years."

The NAACP issued a formal travel advisory against Florida on Sunday, arguing that the state "has engaged in an all-out attack on Black Americans" and other minority groups.

"Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals," the formal advisory on the NAACP's website said. "Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

Florida's NAACP chapter first issued a warning to Black Americans in March, urging them to stay away from the state.

DeSantis responded to a question from a reporter about the Florida chapter's warning in March and said it was a "joke."

The Florida governor also dismissed their warning as a "stunt."

Sidner also asked Johnson what he hopes to accomplish through the travel advisory.

"Well, we have talked to our members in the state of Florida, partner groups, individuals in the large African-American communities. And so for many, they were asking, what should we do? And we understand that many conventions are going to be held in Florida. So we are advising our members and others that if you go, be cautious of how you operate in the state, that if you have another choice to hold your convention, consider a place outside of Florida. But also, let’s — if you have to go there, let’s support the local community as we prepare to change the political landscape. We didn’t end here overnight. It was because of the election. So we have to prepare for the next election, so we can get rid of him once and for all," Johnson said.