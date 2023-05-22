NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Monday that Democrats need to get "rid" of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "once and for all" in the 2024 presidential election.

Johnson told CNN the NAACP is working to "change the political landscape" after it issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida over the 2024 presidential hopeful’s policies.

"We didn't end here overnight – it was because of the election. So we have to prepare for the next election, so we can get rid of him once and for all," Johnson said, referring to DeSantis.

"The othering that we have seen, first by Trump, now by him, is not only un-American, it’s dangerous, and we have to right-size this landscape," he added.

DESANTIS TEAM FIRES BACK AFTER SHARPTON SLAMS GOP GOVERNOR AT NEELY FUNERAL

The NAACP’s formal advisory claimed DeSantis "has engaged in an all-out attack on Black Americans" and other minority groups.

"Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals," the group said. "Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

A press release noted that the advisory was "in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis' aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools."

The group cited various bills DeSantis recently signed into law as the motivation behind the advisory, including Florida's constitutional carry law, restrictions on abortion access, and a ban on funding for DEI programs at Florida public universities.

DESANTIS SMIRKS AT REPORTER QUESTION ABOUT NAACP ADVISING BLACK AMERICANS NOT TO GO TO FLORIDA: 'WHAT A JOKE'

Florida's chapter of the NAACP first floated a travel advisory for the state in March over "anti-black legislation" in the state. The advisory was then approved by the NAACP board of directors.

DeSantis brushed off the proposed travel advisory in March as a "joke."

"This is a stunt to try to do that," DeSantis said at a press conference at the time. "It’s a pure stunt. And fine, if you want to waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine. But I’m not wasting my time on your stunts. I’m going to make sure that we’re getting things done here."

DeSantis’ political team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.