NFL prospects are put through a number of rigorous exams before franchises can get comfortable selecting them come draft time. Before hearing any names called, an OnlyFans model appeared to put some prospective players through a different kind of test.

The model, only known as Alison who also has a verified Twitter account under the pseudonym @AmericanHussy, tweeted that she messaged a swatch of offensive linemen entering the draft. Her list appeared to include Ohio State’s Luke Wypler, North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch, TCU’s Steve Avila, Ohio State’s Dawand Jones, Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison and Tennessee’s Darnell Wright.

Alison sent the direct messages back in March, but they resurfaced on draft night. Wright, who was chosen by the Chicago Bears, appeared to call the woman a "stankin b----."

She opened up to the Daily Star on Sunday about the messages.

"It was a joke for the girls in my group chat and I think it’s very funny that Darnell Wright wrote that back," she told the outlet.

"He did just get drafted by my team’s arch rival though so I have to be a hater now," she added.

Alison said it was her first time messaging NFL players.

She opened up to the Daily Star about how she got started with OnlyFans, thinking she could make a little bit of money using the subscription site. However, she maintains she has no plans to ever show her face.

"It would be a disaster if my family found out I was selling t----," she said. "Family politics are often so silly and I would just love to avoid being a point of discussion.

"There are definitely members of my extended family that would do that, [there are] multiple people in my family [who] wouldn't care and would be supportive but it would be very divisive."

The Cleveland Browns selected Wypler and Jones. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Mauch. The Los Angeles Rams took Avila. Harrison landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.