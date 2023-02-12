It's difficult to have any kind of privacy on the internet unless you're using a VPN. The acronym stands for virtual private network, and they're becoming more popular because they can ensure that your connection is safe, and your data is encrypted no matter where you are.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Although VPNs can come in handy, they can also annoy you if you keep them on while browsing all the time.

IS PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY CONVINCING YOU TO OVER-TIP?

What are the pros of leaving a VPN all the time?

IF 5G SPEEDS ARE SO FAST, DO I NEED TO PAY FOR HOME INTERNET?

What are the cons of leaving a VPN on all the time?

Some of the frustrating parts of having it on all the time include the following:

CAUGHT RED-HANDED: FINALLY, SOME JUSTICE AGAINST A SPYWARE CREEP

Should my VPN always be turned on?

Ultimately, the decision is yours as you technically do not need to keep your VPN all the time if you don't want to. However, we'd say that having it on always is certainly the safer bet, even if it means dealing with some slower internet speed and a few site blockages.

For best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices by searching ‘Best VPN’ at CyberGuy.com by clicking the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE 'DO ME A FAVOR' SCAM

Do you leave your VPN on all the time? Let us know how it helps you.

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.