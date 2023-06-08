Muslim parents are waking up to the "unholy alliance" their community forged with the Democratic Party after standing side by side with conservatives to fight for parental rights, said a Muslim journalist.

"Parents everywhere, from the Muslim community to the Asian community, the Armenian-American community in California, are recognizing that their children are in the crosshairs of this woke army and they don't want to have any part of it," Asra Nomani, the author of "Woke Army," told Fox News Digital.

"These woke activists have stirred the mama bears and the papa bears in our Muslim community in a way that is irreversible. This is going to be the wedge issue of 2024 because they are now coming after the children."

At a Tuesday protest organized by Family Rights for Religious Freedom (FRRF), hundreds of parents protested a change to the curriculum no longer allowing parents to opt their children out of sexual and gender identity lessons based on religious beliefs.

In March, the Montgomery County Public school system revised its parental notification policy, which meant that parents were no longer informed in advance of the books being read in class. And opting out of lessons was not allowed anymore.

"I was in awe – about 250 Muslim parents were united with fellow parents from the Christian and Jewish community to take a philosophical stand protecting parental rights in America," Nomani, who attended the rally following a school board meeting in Rockville, Maryland, said.

"When you have a common enemy of people who are coming after your children, you unite," she added. "This is a united interfaith effort that I felt really good about,"

Counter-protestors also attended the rally and shouted down the parents, and accused them of aiding White supremacy.

"These woke women, who are mostly White…they had signs like ‘We fight for those without privilege.’ Meanwhile, they were protesting these Brown and Black parents who are just trying to protect their constitutional right to parent their kid as they wish," Nommani said.

Over the past decade, the Muslim community in America became "enmeshed" with the far left and the Democratic Party in what Nomani called an "unholy alliance."

"Muslim families are waking up to the fact that the establishment organizations have largely betrayed their values in forging this alliance with the Democratic Party," she said.

Muslims traditionally have more socially conservative values, Nomani pointed out. But due to the Democrats "exploiting the concept of intersectionality," they have allied with the left. She said she sees a political realignment for the Muslim American community on the horizon.

"We may have many different religious views, but we value and cherish the family in a way that is both noble, sacred and necessary for the future of our world," she said.

"I can tell you that many of those parents are gearing up for the next school board election. They are preparing to run as Republicans, they are even ready to put their support behind Republican politicians," Nomani told Fox News Digital. "I would encourage anybody in politics to recognize this constituency as the swing voter that will decide the presidential election of 2024."

"Parents everywhere are ignited, and this community is the woke Army's worst nightmare. They will not shut up."