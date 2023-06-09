Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk argued that former President Donald Trump’s indictment by the Department of Justice risks losing the trust of the American public.

Trump is the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

"There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics, Musk tweeted Thursday night. He added, "Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust."

TRUMP INDICTED ON FEDERAL CHARGES RELATED TO DOCUMENT HANDLING AND OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

The former president announced his indictment Thursday night on his social media platform, Truth Social, taking the opportunity to accuse the Justice Department of hypocrisy.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is ‘secured’ by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump said on Truth Social.

It was a reference to revelations earlier this year that Biden also had multiple batches of confidential documents in his possession, the same potential crime that Trump is being indicted on.

Trump also wrote that it was a "DARK DAY for the United States in America" and that the country is "in serious and rapid Decline."

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP SAYS INDICTMENT IS ‘ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL’

Trump — who is now the first president in U.S. history, living or dead, to be indicted by a Manhattan grand Jury and the Biden Justice Department — told Fox News Digital that he is a target of "the most corrupt" administration in history.

The former president said the case is "election interference" and "the greatest witch hunt of all time." He explained that he will "of course" plead not guilty to charges in federal court on Tuesday, and said he is "totally innocent."

TRUMP TARGETED: A LOOK AT PROBES INVOLVING THE FORMER PRESIDENT; FROM STORMY DANIELS TO RUSSIA TO MAR-A-LAGO

The news sent shock waves throughout the media world, with prominent liberal journalists like MSNBC host Rachel Maddow even asking if Trump could seek a "political solution" to his indictment by telling the Department of Justice that he would drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Brooke Singman, Jake Gibson and Bill Mears contributed to this report.