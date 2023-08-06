She who must not be named?

"Harry Potter" novelist J.K. Rowling is taking yet another hit from critics blasting her as "transphobic," and, this time, all references to her or items regarding her have been scrubbed from a franchise display at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture.

In a lengthy blog post explaining the decision, Chris Moore, who serves as the Exhibitions Project Manager at the museum and identifies as transgender, using he/they pronouns, blasted Rowling as a "cold, heartless, joy-sucking entity" while further accusing the vocal feminist of touting "transphobic" viewpoints.

"There’s a certain cold, heartless, joy-sucking entity in the world of Harry Potter and, this time, it is not actually a Dementor," he wrote.

"This certain person is a bit too vocal with her super hateful and divisive views to be ignored… Her transphobic viewpoints are front and centre these days, but we can’t forget all the other ways that she’s problematic: the support of antisemitic creators, the racial stereotypes that she used while creating characters, the incredibly white wizarding world, the fat shaming, the lack of LGBTQIA+ representation, the super-chill outlook on the bigotry and othering of those that don’t fit into the standard wizarding world, and so much more," the piece continued.

Rowling, who has been blasted for, in Moore's words, becoming the "face" of "trans-exclusionary radical feminism (TERF)," has come under fire in the past from those seeking to remove all traces of her from the "Harry Potter" franchise because of her controversial views defending biological sex and remaining suspect of the transgender community's attitudes toward biological women.

In the past, she also expressed support for a British woman who sued her employers for firing her for believing that biological sex should determine a person's gender, Deadline reported.

In consequence, Moore wrote that the museum decided to remove "any of her artifacts" from the museum gallery to "reduce her impact."

According to U.K. outlet Daily Mail, "Harry Potter" memorabilia will remain on display but will not contain references to the author of the wildly successful franchise.

Despite the backlash, Rowling has also voiced support for members of the transgender community in the past, saying "I feel 100% compassion for such people and I would absolutely respect their pronouns — always have, always will — and would want, as I say, to have comfortable, easy lives," during an installment of The Free Press' podcast "The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling" that aired in March.

"This [new] movement, though, is pressing for something different, very different. This movement has argued, continues to argue, that a man may have had no surgery whatsoever but if he feels himself to be a woman, the door of every woman's bathroom, changing room… should be open to him. And I say no. I'm afraid I say no," she added.

Rowling was previously inducted into the museum's Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame and remains on its list of members posted online.

