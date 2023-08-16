Local and federal authorities arrested a man at an Indiana Topgolf Aug. 12 after he was accused of murdering his girlfriend in a Kentucky apartment.

David Profitt, 25, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is charged with murder and theft in connection with the Aug. 12 killing of 22-year-old Alexandra Hemmann, according to the Bowling Green Police Department (BGPD).

The Fishers Police Department (FPD) and FBI located Profitt at Topfolf in Fishers, Indiana, on Aug. 12 after authorities "suspected the subject had fled" Bowling Green "to the Indianapolis area."

Detectives initially responded to an apartment on Winners Circle in Bowling Green and found Hemmann deceased from "an apparent homicide."

BGPD immediately identified Profitt as a suspect and sought help from FPD and the FBI in locating the 25-year-old before they tracked him to a Topgolf.

Hemmann's apparent coworker, Monica Martin, described her as a "sweet, funny, hard working" woman in a Tuesday Facebook post.

"So many of my Lowe’s family is grieving for this young woman. Please reach out if you or someone you know is going through domestic violence! Do not be silent! I will be there for you!"

A Facebook profile that appears to belong to Profitt with a slightly different spelling of his last name includes a bio section that reads, "Living life to its fullest. I'm happy all the time lol."

Profitt is being held in Hamilton County, Indiana, without bond.