A clip of President Biden mumbling through his comments during Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to the White House renewed many Twitter users’ concerns over his mental fitness.

While addressing the visiting leader, Biden gave a few words on the United States’ relationship with Israel. However, as he touted progress between the two countries, he began looking down and mumbled his words.

"We got a lot more to do, but there's progress. Last year, we can be the largest gathering of Arab Israelis in a decade together form, and we resolved the maritime boundary dispute between Israel and Lebanon, which people thought could never happen. We opened up the airspace for Israel over Saudi Arabia and Oman after I had a little visit there," Biden said.

"And we brought Israelis and Palestinians together at a political level," he added before mumbling something unintelligibly, then continued, "And as I affirmed with Prime Minister Netanyahu yesterday, America's commitment to Israel is firm and it is ironclad. And we're committed as well to assure that that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon."

Multiple Twitter users called out his somewhat inaudible comments as a sign of Biden’s weakness.

"Mumbler in chief," Citizen Free Press reported.

State Freedom Caucus Network communications director Greg Price tweeted, "Imagine watching this video and then thinking to yourself ‘yep. I want four more years of that.’"

"Joe Biden preparing for his second presidential run, bursting with energy," Telegraph contributor Nile Gardiner joked.

Conservative commentator Steve Guest wrote, "What on earth is Joe Biden saying? This is scary."

"Joe Biden is not fit to be the Commander-in-chief," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., declared.

Boyce College professor Denny Burk commented, "This just happened in a meeting with the president of Israel. This is not okay."

Herzog previously visited the White House in October when he and Biden discussed a new agreement between Israel and Lebanon. At the time, Biden appeared to imitate and mock the press, raising his eyebrows and moving his mouth to silently mimic talking. As reporters were escorted out the room, Biden was also seen laughing and slapping his knee.

Herzog’s most recent visit to the White House came after Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., accused Israel of being a "racist state." Though White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked multiple times on the Biden administration’s position on the comments, she did not outright condemn Jayapal.

"I mean, the president has been very clear, right? And I kind of stated this, at the beginning, the United States and Israel's relationship is a special one. There's a special bond, there's a commitment. And it is a commitment to Israel's right to exist, Israel's security and its legitimacy," Jean-Pierre said.

She later added, "If anytime anti-Jewish hatred is said, that is antisemitism, and we find it to be unacceptable. But at the same time, we think it's important that the congresswoman did indeed apologize for her comments, and we're glad to see it."