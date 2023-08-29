A school bus and WeGo Bus crashed head-on in Nashville, Tennessee, Tuesday morning, injuring at least three children and three adults, according to authorities and local reports.

There were 10 children aboard the Republic Charter school bus when the bus collided with the WeGo Bus just before 7 a.m. in Elm Hill Pike, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

Three children were taken to Vanderbilt’s Pediatric Hospital, the Nashville Fire Department told FOX17 Nashville. No additional details on their ages or injuries were immediately provided.

The WeGo bus driver was hospitalized with serious injuries but is stable, police said, adding that no other serious injuries were reported.

Two SUVs were also involved in the multivehicle crash. The driver and passenger of one SUV were treated at a hospital for minor injuries, while the driver of the other SUV refused treatment.

The remaining children aboard the school bus were not hurt and reunited with their parents, according to local media.

The circumstances leading to the crash were unclear.

No additional information was immediately provided.