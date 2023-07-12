Multiple passengers were injured on Wednesday afternoon when an Allegiant Air flight encountered severe turbulence.

The flight, which took off from Asheville, North Carolina, landed at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in Florida around 3:45 p.m., according to FOX 13.

One of the passengers said "it looked like ‘The Matrix.’ The flight attendant floated up to the ceiling then slammed to the ground."

A spokesperson for Allegiant Air told Fox News Digital that two passengers and two flight attendants were taken to a local hospital for injuries.

"Today, Allegiant flight 227 en route from Asheville, NC to St. Petersburg Clearwater, FL experienced severe turbulence before landing. The plane, carrying 179 passengers and six crew members, landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power. Airport paramedics met the plane to assess two passengers and two flight attendants for injuries. They were transported to the hospital for further evaluation," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We will continue to investigate the incident in coordination with the FAA and NTSB and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. No additional details can be confirmed at this time," the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital that it will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.