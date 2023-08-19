Mugshots of the week: Aug. 13-19, 2023 Aug 19, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arrests were made and mugshots were taken throughout the U.S. during the week of Aug. 13-19, 2023. All are innocent until proven guilty. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Currently in Bangor 63° Mostly Cloudy63° / 60° 8 AM 64° 9 AM 67° 10 AM 70° 11 AM 73° 12 PM 75° Storm CancellationsSign up here Trending Articles Videos ArticlesOfficials release identity of body found deceased in BucksportPolice pursuit results in multi-vehicle crash in Old TownHampden man dies in motorcycle wreckMaine Red Hot Dog Festival returns to DexterCRISIS IN KENSINGTON: Drug users flood the streets of this lawless Philadelphia neighborhoodArraignment postponed for man accused of stabbing ambulance worker in BangorIShowSpeed Accidentally Flashes Junk On YouTube Live StreamMan rescued from Pushaw lake after allegedly stealing a truckMultiple lightning strikes across MaineNew athletic complex coming to Brewer High School for Spring 2024 season Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.