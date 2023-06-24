Mug shots of the week: June 18-24, 2023 Jun 24, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save These mug shots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 18-24, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 1 Weather Alert See All > Weather Alert ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 PM EDT SUNDAY... The Maine Department of Environmental Protection's Bureau of Air Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for particle pollution from 6 AM to 11 PM EDT Sunday. Particle Pollution levels are expected to rise into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Sunday. With the cold front dropping down out of Canada on Sunday it is expected to bring smoke. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, the elderly, those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma, those with heart disease and anyone who is working hard outdoors. But if you experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation or an uncomfortable sensation in your chest please consider limiting the intensity and duration of your outdoor activities. A toll free air quality hotline has been established so Maine residents can stay informed on the air quality situations. The toll free number is: 1-800-223-1196. Additionally the Maine Department of Environmental Protection has the air quality forecast available on the web at www.maine.gov/dep/air/aqforecast. Currently in Bangor 67° Cloudy78° / 62° 11 PM 66° 12 AM 65° 1 AM 65° 2 AM 64° 3 AM 64° Storm CancellationsSign up here Trending Articles Videos ArticlesTwo people injured in head on crashPolice make "dangerous drug trafficking arrest"Alleged thief takes advantage of Momo's Cheesecakes' honor systemFatal vehicle crashNational magazine names Dysart's in Hermon the #1 truck stop food in AmericaBangor girls 4x100 team takes home gold at Nike Outdoor NationalsMaine United hosting clinic, exhibition game at Nokomis High on SaturdayA strange rock has historians stumped for the time beingQuality Jewelers sending veterans to Kane Brown concertNewport woman arrested for possession of drugs after allegedly breaking window Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.