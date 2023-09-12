The stars are stepping out — and turning heads — on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

Taylor Swift opted for a chic black dress with gold-studded straps and a thigh-high slit with her signature sharp cat eye.

Her best friend, Selena Gomez, rocked a vibrant red Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with sparkling floral appliques.

Shakira, who makes history as the first South American artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award Tuesday, told reporters she was wearing a gold Versace gown. She also noted she was excited to see Cardi B perform.

The Colombian singer's backless dress featured a thigh-high slit, and she was accompanied on the red carpet by sons Sasha and Milan whom she shares with ex-partner Gerard Piqué.

Cardi B needed a hand walking the pink carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center due to her tight, metallic number. The "Bodak Yellow" singer rocked a black gown adorned with silver hair clips.

Kelsea Ballerini and boyfriend Chase Stokes had a matching moment wearing bright red ensembles. Her backless scarlet red gown featured a deep key-hole cutout down the middle, and Stokes sported a long coat to complement her dress.

Doja Cat wore a unique, see-through webbed Monse ensemble. She wore a nude thong underneath the white, mesh gown, which featured a long train.

Emily Ratajkowski walked the pink carpet wearing a bright green halter dress with a flowing patterned skirt.

Anitta showed some skin wearing a sheer, strapless black dress with a nude satin panel across her chest paired with vibrant red and yellow earrings. She slicked back her auburn hair with a black headband.

Tinashe dared to bare in a fishnet jumpsuit with tape covering her nipples.

Demi Lovato wore an oversize black leather jacket on top of a black mini skirt with loose pleats to match a leather corset top.

Tiffany Haddish felt right at home on the pink carpet and bared her backside wearing a sheer gown with a thong bodysuit.

Bebe Rexha rocked a long, black corset dress with spaghetti straps and a circular patch cut-out on her backside.

Jared Leto stepped out wearing a sheer long-sleeved black shirt to match a pair of black leather slacks. He added a thick choker and sunglasses to complete his rock star ensemble.