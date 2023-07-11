"Outnumbered" panelists sounded off on liberal pundits for the string of "shocking" attacks on Casey DeSantis, first for her wardrobe and marriage – calling her "Walmart Melania" – and now for her public appearances on the campaign trail.

During a Saturday segment on MSNBC, guests called Casey DeSantis a "wily figure" and "America’s Karen." They joked that there are "all kinds of names" for the Florida governor’s wife.

Emily Compagno hit back at the MSNBC commentators, calling their remarks "unacceptable." Compagno took specific issue with the derogatory term "Karen," which she argued is racist and prejudicial.

"For them to mock a woman who's been an incredible figure in government as well as socio-politically in this country, who has done so much including beat breast cancer, that was an ugly mockery," Compagno said Monday. "It has no place, certainly on mainstream media, but apparently because she is conservative, then all bets are off."

FOX Business’ Kennedy suggested the insults stem from jealousy.

"They're incredibly envious of her position and what she has accomplished and what she continues to accomplish as a mother," Kennedy explained. "They’re essentially having to invent things to attack her for."

She added that the liberal media is grasping for ways to knock Casey DeSantis down because they view her husband as a significant political threat in the 2024 election.

Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to the insults during an interview on "Varney & Co." Monday. He said Casey herself poses a threat to the left and touted her as a fantastic mother, wife and first lady of Florida.

DeSantis said his wife wears the criticism as a "badge of honor."

"So she and I kind of shrug it off because we know it just shows they view her as a threat, because the message that she was bringing in Iowa about the rights of parents and how we are not going to take this anymore with the left trying to indoctrinate our kids, they understand that that resonates not just with Republican parents, with independent parents and, yes, with Democrat parents," he said, referring to her Mamas for DeSantis campaign.

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer noted that, traditionally, first ladies are treated respectfully, but Casey DeSantis’ intellect, accomplishments and outspoken support for her husband’s candidacy have made her a target.

"I'm for the deference. I am for these old traditions. They make the country better and stronger," he said. "And when you start to lose this, we're losing another piece of Americana. Where things that we thought were out of bounds, where criticisms should be lobbied at the people who are running – not their families, not their spouses, certainly – but here you can do it to Ron DeSantis’ wife?"

"And when the Democrats do it, they need to be called out," Fleischer said.

